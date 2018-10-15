KENANSVILLE, Florida — A business that is always there to lend a hand during natural disasters is going to open a new addition as workers from Wild Florida just got back from the Panhandle after helping those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

However, besides entertaining visitors, in the past, workers have gone out of state to help those affected by hurricanes like Harvey and Florence.

And now, they are off to their next adventure.

On Monday morning, Wild Florida is announcing a massive new addition to their facility, a drive-through safari park.

This will be a 75-acre plot of land, which will be home to new exotic animals. Some of these animals will be rescues.

A groundbreaking will be happening Monday in which media were invited to.

This is part of one of the largest eco-tourism projects to come to Osceola County.

The drive-through safari is expected to open next summer.