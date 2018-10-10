WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Hurricane Michael closes in on the Panhandle, the state's emergency management chief is accusing local officials of not sufficiently preparing for the storm.

Wes Maul, the director of the state’s division of emergency management, made those concerns known in an email sent to state legislators, county officials and mayors statewide.

Lawmakers and officials are aware of the blistering email exchange that happened Monday night and it is certainly not something they wanted to hear just hours from a major hurricane.

The email stated that Panhandle officials had been delayed in their storm operations when it came to sheltering and evacuation orders.

U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson say they are concerned about those who have chosen not to heed local warnings, however, they also do not want to participate in the blame game when it comes to local preparations.

"That's obviously his job, I'm not going to get into finger-pointing exercise at this point, or undermining local officials because we​'re still getting ready for this to come in. We'll know more in the aftermath, suffice to say that the public has known and has been made aware of this for a number of days," said Rubio.

"I was in Panama City which is ground zero for the Hurricane hitting today. They required an emergency evacuation for Panama City in that county, Bay County. As of 8 a.m. yesterday morning, there are always people that do not head those warnings. But, it's too late as of this time, four hours before the hurricane hits,"​ Nelson said.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long praised Maul for airing these grievances and for being proactive.

FEMA Associate Administrator Jeffrey Byard says he supports Maul.

"We don't look at criticism. What we want to do is look at what our operational priorities are and that's going to be to save lives and to stabilize those critical life lines. We support director Maul, Gov. Scott and his team all the way to the locals. The best form of emergency management is going to be locally executed state managed and federally supported. We have a good model to go on in the state of Florida in this one," he said.

FEMA officials say these concerns will not impact their response in any way.