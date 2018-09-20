ORLANDO, Fla. — One year to the day after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, some lawmakers took a step towards ensuring no one forgets the significance of what happened.

U.S. senators Bill Nelson, Marco Rubio and others introduced a resolution marking Maria's importance in history and reaffirming support, they say, of the people whose lives the storm impacted.

"Senator Rubio and I thought that this was well worth taking note of in a U.S. Senate resolution, in a bi-partisan way," said Senator Bill Nelson, (D) Florida. "This was not FEMA and the U.S. government's finest hour, but the people of Puerto Rico are resilient and they have bounced back."

Rubio doubled down on that, sending Spectrum News 13 a statement regarding the resolution:

"While significant challenges remain in recovery and rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria, this resolution is a poignant reminder of the Senate's commitment to support the people of Puerto Rico, and I'm proud my colleagues joined me in introducing it," the Republican U.S. senator said.

Hurricane Maria was a storm that roared through with intensity, leaving a wake of destruction.

One year ago, Maria passed through the U.S. Virgin Islands as a category five storm, making landfall in Puerto Rico as a category four hurricane.

Lawmakers said that they penned the resolution to never forget, referencing the estimated $90 billion in damage – making Maria the third costliest hurricane in U.S. history – and nearly 3,000 lives lost due to the storm and its aftermath.

It is a number which President Donald Trump himself has disputed, tweeting that when he left the island, the death toll was between six and 18. The president alleged the large numbers were inflated by Democrats to make him "look bad."

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

"To say that Democrats are trying to make him look bad. Mr. President, do you really believe this has anything to do with you?" questioned Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, responding to the president's allegations.

Yet, the resolution is a lasting reminder of challenges, which still plague the island and the power of resiliency.

"Anytime you do a resolution, you want to commend people. And we certainly did, the people of Puerto Rico. And to try to keep up their spirit of resolve to overcome," said Nelson.