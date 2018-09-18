WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — Florence is leaving behind a monumental disaster, with more trouble expected to come.

More than 30 people killed

Streets turned into rivers

Some airlines are resuming flights on Tuesday

RELATED: Flooding concerns a priority as rivers rise in North Carolina



Now a post-tropical cyclone, Florence has killed at least 32 people and trapped hundreds more.

Residential streets have turned into rivers and freeways have morphed into waterways dotted with rescue boats as the storm continues to wreak havoc.

Residents who live on Wrightsville Beach were allowed to go back to their homes on Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.

However, some Delta, American Airlines and United flights will be allowed to resume Tuesday at Wilmington International Airport in N.C.

And authorities have now recovered the body of a 1-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters on a North Carolina road Sunday night.

"When water came in … I was trying to calm my son, he was confused, that's all he was. He was just confused but I told him, 'It's okay, don't panic,' even though I was panicking I told him don't panic," mother Dazia Lee explained.

Her son Kaiden was found not far from the car later Monday.

Florence will probably dump another 2 to 5 inches of rain on in North Carolina.

However, even when the rain lets up, weather experts say water gushing downstream is expected to cause "catastrophic and historic river flooding" for days across portions of the Carolinas.