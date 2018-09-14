The White House is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Florence Friday morning, as the Category 1 storm has made landfall in North Carolina.

President Donald Trump and several top officials are receiving emergency briefings and monitoring the storm that hit the Tar Heel State with an estimated 90 mph winds.

Before the storm even made landfall in North Carolina, many saw its effects.

Officials at the Pentagon are also keeping track of flooding, power outages and other emergency needs.

"We are closely linked and synced with them through FEMA and other emergency coordination networks to ensure that we understand the governor's priorities and requirements in how we, the Department of Defense, can contribute to the overall effort," said Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

This week Trump declared a state of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia.