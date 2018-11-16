OCALA, Fla. — Three Marion County horses have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Marion County officials, who said the mosquito-borne virus is active in the community.

The positive tests were confirmed recently, according to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County.

West Nile virus is a disease that can spread to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. People typically develop symptoms two to 14 days after they are bitten.

Marion County has been under a mosquito-borne illness advisory since May and remains under one due to ongoing mosquito activity.

Officials said even though temperatures have dropped in recent days, residents should continue to take precautions against mosquitoes.

"Drain standing water around your home or property, cover your skin with clothing or repellent and speak with your veterinarian about what vaccinations may be available for your animals," said Marion County Health Officer Mark Lander.