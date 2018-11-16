ST. CLOUD, Fla. Christmas is still more than a month away but the holiday is coming early for one Osceola County home.

Nathaniel Kimbro has an aggressive type of cancer

Residents help him celebrate the holidays by decorating his home

Nathaniel Kimbro may look like a typical 13-year-old child, except he is not.

Kimbro is becoming weaker as he battles an aggressive type of cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, that is spreading throughout his body but he is still hopeful.

"(My goal is) to keep fighting and never give up. And to always keep trying," Kimbro said.

Samantha Ciraldo is a single mother of four who is feeling helpless, especially after not being able to find a surgeon who is willing to take a risk.

"I don't ever think it's impossible, I don't ever think that there is no hope for him," Ciraldo said. "Because I do feel like there is hope. I feel like there is some … there is a doctor out there that might be able to do surgery."

As the search for a medical expert continues across the country, in Osceola County neighbors are doing what they can to at least spread some holiday cheer.

Different residents in the community have been going out to Kimbro's home and helping decorate, all with the hope of helping him heal.

"I am hopeful that there is going to be a cure one day. I am hopeful that it's before anything ever happen," Ciraldo said.

So this year at their house, Christmas will be celebrated in less than two weeks because time is of the essence.

"We were just told to make memories," she added.

If you would like information on how you can lend Nate and his family a hand, click here .

Spectrum News 13 does not support or endorse GoFundMe sites and advises people to use caution.