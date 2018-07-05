ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wednesday was one of the biggest events going on in Orlando was the Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola on the Fourth of July.

Thousands lined up along the lake dressed in patriotic colors and spending time with family and friends. Some people arrived early to make sure they got prime seating.

A strong police presence at the park to make ensure everyone had a safe time.

"I love America yes, yes," said spectator Jenn Dahabi.

Dahabi spent Independence Day with her family

"I am family person, so I really enjoy more people," said Dahabi.

Howard Favorite was out with his family and said it will be one July 4th he will not forget.

"Happy 4th of July, Happy Birthday," said Favorite.

There were several streets in the area closed, including North Rosalind Avenue and East Robinson Street as the fireworks went off.