ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the first time, some of the more than 100 restaurants participating in this year's Magical Dining Month will offer vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The event, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 30, features a variety of Orlando-area restaurants that offer a special, three-course, prix fixe dinner for $35 per person. Some restaurants this year are offering options for vegans, vegetarians and people on gluten-free diets.

Restaurant locations include Disney Springs, the convention center area, downtown and Winter Park.

One dollar from each meal will be donated to children's charities Best Buddies and The Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida, Visit Orlando said.

Diners can make reservations at OrlandoMagicalDining.com or at OpenTable.com . If you go to a restaurant as a walk-in diner, ask for the special Magical Dining Month menu.