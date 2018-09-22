GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- If you're in the mood for an outdoor experience, we found a spot in northern Florida that will transport you to the tropical feel of a rainforest.

It's this week's Florida on a Tankful, with greetings from Gainesville.

Butterflies from all over the world at museum

Mimics the climate of an actual jungle

Step inside a canopy of trees, take in the sounds, the colors. It's a world full of some of the most beautiful insects on the planet.

"It's really unlike any other exhibit, you can get up close and personal with butterflies," said Jaret Daniels of the Florida Museum of Natural History. "It's truly an immersive experience."

The museum's butterfly rainforest takes you inside a massive enclosure and mimics the climate of an actual jungle.

Inside the enclosure you'll find hundreds of butterflies. If you're lucky one might even land on you.

All of the free flying insects come from butterfly farms all across the world -- South America, Southeast Asia, even Africa.

"It's a great opportunity to explore that unique hidden world, appreciate their beauty and what they do for the environment and hopefully get you excited to do something in your own yard to help conserve butterflies," Daniels said.

The butterfly rainforest is open seven days a week.