KEY WEST, Fla. — You’ll glide through crystal clear waters, taste the salt water, and feel the breeze in your hair — all while getting a new perspective of the beautiful ocean life of Key West.

Explore the live coral barrier reef through a glass-bottom boat

Fury Glass Bottom Boat allows you to experience the sea in a new way

The boat trip is worth it, but it’s the destination that will make your jaw drop.

“People are very surprised by what they end up seeing out there, and just the shallowness of the water we end up in," said Teresa Johnson, a Glass Bottom Boat guide.

It’s aboard a massive Fury Glass Bottom Boat where you’ll travel to the only living coral barrier reef in the U.S.

The reef dates back thousands of years, and with the clarity though the glass bottom boats, you’ll see hundreds of different types of sea life.

While you may have been on a glass-bottom boat before, it was probably not as big as this one. In fact, the boat can hold over 100 people, and there are only a few this large in the entire world.

This one is right here in Key West.

Each time you take this tour, you’ll see something new and different. There is no shortage of wildlife in the Keys.

“We have over 300 types of fish, soft corals and hard corals — not to mention over 70 species of sharks in the Keys," Johnson said.

It’s safe to say that no matter when you take this thrilling adventure, you’ll be sure to spot some new and eye opening each time.

Fury Water Sports located in Key West is open seven days a week. They offer different tour times and a sunset cruise on their glass bottom boats.

For more information, head to their website.