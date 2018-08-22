KEY LARGO, Fla. — You can glide across the waters and canals in Key Largo on pretty much any boat, ship, or water sport vessel you can think of.

africanqueenflkeys.com/cruise

But what about something from the early Hollywood years?

It's a smaller vessel that might catch your eye as it glides through the crystal clear water.

“It’s probably one of the most unique jobs on the planet … running a steam boat ... not too many around anymore in service like ours," Captain Lance Holmquist said.

Lance helmed the stern of the African Queen as Captain for over a decade. The boat's history dates back a little further though -- try the 1800's.

“This is 150-year-old authentic black African mahogany wood on the boat," Lance said.

But its old age and durability isn't quite what it’s known for.

“This was actually a Hollywood film studio back in the ‘50s," Lance said.

The African Queen was the set of the 1950’s Academy Award-winning film of the same name, staring classic Hollywood actors Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart.

“The people that come see it are always enthusiastic — from the film buffs who love the movie, to those who just want to see the mechanics behind a real steam boat," Lance said.

Now docked at its permanent home in Key Largo, you’ll traverse the waters in style and relive a little piece of Hollywood magic.

The African Queen boat tours last around an hour and a half. Their tour times include 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

