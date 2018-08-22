KEY LARGO, Fla. — You can glide across the waters and canals in Key Largo on pretty much any boat, ship, or water sport vessel you can think of.
But what about something from the early Hollywood years?
It's a smaller vessel that might catch your eye as it glides through the crystal clear water.
“It’s probably one of the most unique jobs on the planet … running a steam boat ... not too many around anymore in service like ours," Captain Lance Holmquist said.
Lance helmed the stern of the African Queen as Captain for over a decade. The boat's history dates back a little further though -- try the 1800's.
“This is 150-year-old authentic black African mahogany wood on the boat," Lance said.
But its old age and durability isn't quite what it’s known for.
“This was actually a Hollywood film studio back in the ‘50s," Lance said.
The African Queen was the set of the 1950’s Academy Award-winning film of the same name, staring classic Hollywood actors Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart.
“The people that come see it are always enthusiastic — from the film buffs who love the movie, to those who just want to see the mechanics behind a real steam boat," Lance said.
Now docked at its permanent home in Key Largo, you’ll traverse the waters in style and relive a little piece of Hollywood magic.
The African Queen boat tours last around an hour and a half. Their tour times include 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
For more information head to their website: africanqueenflkeys.com/cruise.