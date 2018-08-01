CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Kayaking, paddle boarding, and zipping through those crystal clear waters in Crystal River doesn’t get much better.

But it’s back on dry land where you’ll find something more on the historic side.

''Some of the stuff you can see and experience here, you won’t see anywhere else in the southeast united states," said Park Ranger Phil McCord.

Crystal River Archeological State Park, now a beautiful spot to hike around, was first built in 500 B.C. and inhabited by tribes until 100 A.D.

Now, we’re preserving their history. Everything from artifacts recovered from the site like shells, tools, and pots. to the Indian mounds and burial mounds that still site on the state park property.

The park is shaded from the sun by large old Florida trees that make beating that summer heat a breeze.

You'll also take in beautiful views high atop the Indian mounds that sit 30 feet off the ground.

The knowledgeable park rangers give you a glimpse into what life would have been like for those who lived here so long ago.

''We get to interpret this site, and we have the privilege to tell the stories of those who can’t tell their stories anymore," McCord said.

It’s a day trip into the centuries old history of Crystal River that will leave you exploring the mysteries and artifacts of a long gone tribe.

''You can come here, catch your breath, relax a little enjoy the real Florida and see some incredible history at the same time," McCord said.

​The Crystal River Archaeological State Park is open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information, head to their website.