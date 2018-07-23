FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Discovery, learning, science, and adventure all all rolled into one in this South Florida museum

Museum of Discovery and Science features virtual reality rides

Museum operates weekly

It’s not hard to let your mind expand and take in tons of knowledge at the Museum of Discovery and Science.

''I love this place it's very fun,'' middle school student Jake Smith, said.

Jake's not lying either, local to Fort Lauderdale, he's been to the Museum of Discovery and Science at least 20 times. That's some serious learning.

''I always like to keep my mind open and learn new things,'' Jake said.

Inside this 150,000 square space you can find it all, science shows and demonstrations, aquatic life swimming under the sea, even virtual reality rides that can take you up in a plane, on an air boat in the everglades, or on a rover to mars.

''What I love about this place is that you see families, kids of all ages, adults on their own being a kid for the day, it really is a full day experience,'' said CEO Joe Cox.

It's an experience that will have you testing your knowledge and learning plenty of new things.

That's something Jake says won't ever get old.

''If what you are learning is boring then you aren't going to want to do it, but if you can learn and have fun at the same time it's so enjoyable."

The Museum of Discovery and Science is open seven days a week Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information head to its website.