FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Rev your engines and prepare for a race to the finish line.

It might be Jesse Wilson's first time at Xtreme Action Park, but that didn't stop him from coming in first place.

"This is my first experience here, I've never been here, so I just did the go-kart experience, and it was way above my expectations. It was actually super fast," Wilson said.

He was swerving and mastering the 50,000-square-foot indoor go-kart track.

The massive course isn't for the faint of heart. We got to test out their new "Pro Go Karts," which are lighter and let you fly across the track at up to 50 mph.

But with more than 200,000-square-feet to this indoor action park, Xtreme Action Park has plenty more up their sleeves than just racing.

"Everybody can do something that's unique. A 20-something may want to go go-karting where a 6-year-old can't, but they can still do something that's memorable and fun for the whole family," Managing Director Nate Howard said.

They also have an extensive ropes course, high above arcade games, with more than 50 obstacles that will have you swinging, climbing and testing your endurance.

There's also Bazooka Blast laser tag, a bowling alley, multiple escape rooms, even a roller blading rink.

"Here you really forget about your troubles and your worries, because once you're in a go-kart speeding down the straightaway, and making those sharp turns, you're just having a great time," Wilson said.

Xtreme Action Park is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.