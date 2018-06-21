DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- South Florida has plenty to offer, but one spot tucked away in Delray Beach offers a cultural experience you won't find anywhere else.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach

Strives to educate the public about Japanese culture

Features gardens, festivals and rotating exhibits

RELATED: Learn about the museum's history

Whether you hear the soft rumble of a water fall or the sounds of chirping birds, the only word to describe The Morikami Japanese Gardens, is peaceful.

"People truly respect the history in this place, and respect the wildlife and the environment we're in. It’s a very back to nature experience," Museum Director Bonnie LeMay said.

Sitting on nearly two-hundred acres, you'll find yourself walking through six unique period Japanese gardens, including their Paradise garden and Early Rock Garden which features beautiful waterfalls.

"Rock, water, boulders, all these are key and critical to garden creation as far as Japan's history is concerned," LeMay, said.

It's these small details that give the gardens their authenticity. Everything from their unique bridges, to their plants which are native to Japan, makes it feel like you're actually there in the country.

Along your walk, you'll also find two museums that feature rotating exhibits and displays that teach Japanese culture and history.

Don't forget to stop at their many Koi feeding spots where you'll find turtles and fish aplenty.

"For people to be able to come to our gardens and just lose themselves in this environment it gives them the sense that they have transported back to Japan and they're no longer in Florida," LeMay, said.

The tranquil experience will leave you with a new understanding of Japanese culture and feeling more in tune with nature. ​

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens are open everyday except Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on pricing and events head to their website, morikami.org​.