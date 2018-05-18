INVERNESS, Fla. -- With a smile from ear to ear and daughter Karla in tow, Tina Bischoff glides through a pristine wetland paradise in the heart of Central Florida.

Wild Bill's Airboat Tours is in Inverness

Recent tour was special for one guest and family

Tina Bischoff is trying to live her life to the fullest

WEBSITE: Wild Bill's Airboat Tours

“The smile on her face and the way she was just giggling, we were tensing at some points, but it was worth every minute," Bischoff says.

Those tense but memorable moments were on board a Wild Bill's airboat. For return and first-time visitors alike, it's a new adventure.

"We get so much repeat business, people coming back each year to see us, because there are just so many new things to see on the river," Wild Bill's tour guide Aaron Bergwerff said.

And for first-timer Bischoff, her deep, infectious laugh might make you think she'd be back every year.

"This is kind of like our last hurrah," Bischoff said.

While on board an airboat, she explained that this would likely be her final family vacation. Just two years ago, she was diagnosed with pelvic lipomatosis -- in her case, a terminal illness.

Her mission now is to travel to places like Wild Bill's, crossing these adventures off her bucket list.

"I could be depressed, or down, hateful, but I chose not to do that. I chose to live every day like it's my last, because I don't want her (my daughter) to remember the bad things. I want her to remember this part, the smiling, the crazy," Bischoff said.

So she's living her life to the fullest, taking every opportunity and making sure she gets in every last thrill.

"Just make some memories -- that's what I'm all about right now, so they don't forget who I was or what I stand for," Bischoff said.

Wild Bill's Airboat Rides offers private and VIP tours. Reservations are appreciated, but they also do walk-ins.