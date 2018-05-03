PALATKA, Fla. -- An adventure through the lush greenery of a small-town Florida state park will send you up among the treetops.

Ravine Gardens offers 2 suspension bridges

Also stroll by natural reflection pool

Tucked away on 59 acres sits Ravine Gardens State Park, a lush, magical spot with plenty of history.

"It's just amazing. I can't imagine working anywhere else," said Raymond Presley, a ranger at Ravine Gardens State Park.

It's a dream come true for the ranger as he walks the miles of trails daily, exploring the nature that Ravine Gardens has to offer.

The park's claim to fame, though, sits among the treetops: two beautiful suspension bridges, which you can hike to and walk across, with one even standing as tall as 50 feet off the ground.

"When you walk across those bridges, you're walking back in time. Those bridges are over 80 years old," Presley said.

Constructed in 1930 near the start of the state park, they still stand today, with many of the original pieces still intact.

While you're there, also take a stroll across a natural reflection pool, showcasing the diversity the park has to offer.

"It's just the natural beauty here, the cultural resources here, and the history. It's something not to be taken for granted," Presley said.

Ravine Gardens State Park is open seven days a week from dusk until dawn.