FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. -- Tucked away in the lush greenery that makes up Flagler Beach you'll find a piece of old Florida history.

Wander through the ruins, camping, hiking at Bulow Plantation Ruins

Visit Bulow Plantation Ruins and see what it has to offer

Monica Riveria, an Orlando native, is a self-proclaimed adventurer. One of those people who loves to get out into nature and travel the state of Florida.

"I love adventuring. I mean we look for anything like hiking, any natural thing or anything outside, just supporting all the natural things Florida has to offer," Riveria said.

With that in mind, her destination on a sunny afternoon in April was right up her alley, The Bulow Plantation Ruins.

These historic ruins are what remains of one of Florida's largest sugar mill plantations. Much of it still standing today and it was originally built back in the early 1800's.

Today it stands still stands preserved for visitors around the world.

"You definitely have old Florida here, in fact a lot of the trees you'll see along this root they've been standing here since the very early 1900s," State Park Board member James Miles, said.

You don't need a tour guide at this site either, they take an interactive approach placing boards with interactive displays around the ruins.

The trails and waterways surrounding the ruins offer a unique getaway for a day, which will transport you back to a little known time in Florida history.

"It's just an all-around good day, go out, enjoy, spend time with your family," Riveria said.

The park is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday. Bulow Plantation Ruins is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

In addition to the ruins, the park also offers camping, hiking, and boating.