MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An exotic petting zoo unlike any other right in the heart of Merritt Island will take you on an interactive adventure.

Visit the Obloy Family Ranch

Ranch offers more than 200 animals

Such animals include zebras and goats

Eric Obloy was not always an animal lover, but he certainly is now.

“A lot of people come here and tell us they just want to live here and do this. So, we are really blessed," Obloy said.

Two years ago, he fulfilled his family's dream, selling his business and starting The Obloy Family Ranch.

However, their farm is a bit on the exotic side with more than 200 animals on the farm they range from zebras to goats to adorable baby sheep and calves.

On their farm, they really like you to get in on the action, so they offer feeding experiences and farm tours on horseback. The tours take you around the farm's more than 100 acres.

“They just have so many animals back there and the goats were my favorite so cute. I had a great time, wonderful day," visitor Leslie Ackerman said.

As guests get to experience it all interacting with these beautiful creatures, the family even takes a unique approach to their animals. Every animal that is seen on the farm is a rescue they have rehabilitated and now shelter.

“We’re getting to do something we never dreamed we’d be able to do. We’ve truly been blessed," Obloy said.

The Obloy Family Ranch is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. They do offer overnight accommodations.