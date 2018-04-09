APOPKA, Fla. — Newcomer Alice Nolan has won the Apopka City Council election for Seat 2, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

The Supervisor of Elections reported that Nolan received 58.95 percent of the vote, with 1702 votes total.

Incumbent Diane Velazquez lost her seat to Nolan, with 41.05 percent of the vote and 1185 vote total.

Apopka held the runoff election on Tuesday. Newcomer Alice Nolan battled it out with incumbent Diane Velazquez, who was elected to the council in March 2014.

In the March 13 election, Nolan got more votes, but none of the candidates got more than 50 percent of the vote, prompting the runoff election for the seat.

This isn't the first time Nolan was a candidate for this seat -- she ran for Seat 2 a few years ago but lost.

Seat 1 was initially open because incumbent Billie Dean announced last year that he would not seek re-election. That decision led to a four-candidate race for the seat.

In the March elections, candidates Suzanne Kidd and Alexander Smith advanced to a runoff election, as no one candidate received 50%+1 of the vote. After the election, which also saw Orange County Commissioner Bryan Nelson defeat incumbent Mayor Joe Kilsheimer, Suzanne Kidd withdrew from the race.

Due to Kidd’s withdrawal, Seat 1 in the council went to Alexander Smith, making him the third African American individual to serve the post in Apopka history, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Kidd was a vocal advocate for the re-election of Kilsheimer, but his re-election was not to be.

In a statement made on Kidd’s official website on March 20, she announced she was withdrawing because she believes Nelson “lacks such a vision, or the openness to explore every revenue-raising opportunity” available to Apopka.

In terms of her campaign, she said, “to continue to run would be to do so while knowing I could not fulfill my campaign promises.”