ORLANDO, Fla. — It's interesting how a name can define us.

Nadine Mentor founded Greatest Investment Girls Empowerment Program

Program's goal is to help young women pursue career, education goals

Many in Mentor's empowerment program start at age 11 or 12

"I am Nadine Mentor, and I am my ancestor's dream come true," said Nadine Mentor, the Greatest Investment Girls Empowerment Program founder.

In a room full of young women, Mentor does exactly what her last name says.

"I know you have been working hard on your applications, been working hard on some of those scholarships," Mentor said.

In the room are 15 high school seniors and a few women in college. The seniors are part of the program Mentor started eight years ago.

"When you look at teen-pregnancy rate, when you look out the dropout rate, when you look at the crime rate, the power of mentorship, the power of having a positive village that helps to surround you," Mentor said.

The goal is to help young women of color pursue their career and educational goals.

"(I want to) help them know that college is in their future. Help them understand what it means to be a strong young lady, a strong confident and fierce young lady of color," Mentor said.

The program is free. Once a month, the girls meet with Mentor and other role models. The girls also attend a summer camp. The program is not just for high school seniors; most of the girls start at the age of 11 or 12.

"Think about how powerful that is for a 12-year-old to be able to go into a doctor's office nd be able to shadow an African-American female that looks like her, and see her potential in that woman," Mentor said.

Her message: "You are brave, you are beautiful, you are confident, you are outgoing."