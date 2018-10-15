ORLANDO, Florida — Walking through the kennels of Orange County Animal Shelter, the faces looking out are often scared and unsure.

"Some people think that these dogs are broken, but they are not," says Grace Doyle-Eberhard.

Human contact is a highlight in the days of waiting for many of these furry animals, which is why Doyle-Eberhard comes to visit at least once a week.

"I love taking the dogs out and getting to know different personalities. I love learning, I love learning about these dogs," says the 11-year-old girl.

She is here to give pets and love, but also to promote the elderly and health-burdened dogs on her Facebook page, Loved By Grace .

So that dogs like Giddget, Solo, Monte, Princess and Bruce are adopted.

It is a fact the elderly dogs do not get same attention puppies do.

"They just really need homes, they are desperate for homes, and they just need a lot of love and caring," she explains.

So she gives it to them one dog kiss at a time, showing these dogs that they are loved.

"If a dog is abused, and you don't give them love, they might just think they are not meant for anything. And they are just going to be miserable, and I don't want these dogs to be miserable," Doyle-Eberhard expressed.