COCOA, Fla. -- Pamela Rogan heads to a stable every day -- a 26-year labor of love.

"I never expected to still be doing this at this point in time," Rogan says.

It's called Harmony Farms . That's where she and dozens of volunteers go to work, taking care of 12 animals.

"My motivation is these guys, the horses," she says.

She introduces some of the residents.

"This is Cheyenne, she is an Appaloosa mare. This is Irish -- he's just a big old, goofy guy. This is Emily, she's our senior person -- she's 31 years old."

Over the years, her horses have offered peace for thousands of children with mental, physical, emotional or behavioral disabilities.

Some of the children may not respond to people. But the horses bring out the best in them.

"They are really special animals," Rogan says. "They have a lot to give to people."

Rogan guided Harmony Farms through the devastation of Hurricane Irma last year. The property was flooded, and the horses couldn't be let out.

But thanks to donations -- plus long hours and the hard work of volunteers -- the farm is back to normal, helping those who need it the most.

"Come and support us, because we have a program that works," Rogan says.