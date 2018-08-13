PINE HILLS, Fla. — Backpack drives are not a new concept. But common or not, the help zipped away into each backpack is priceless to a parent in need.

Steve Myers paid for 1,200 backpacks, school supplies

"Notebook paper, book bag, I hadn't even gotten that far yet. Pencils, pens, paper, and I got two different school ages: I have kindergarten and I have second grade. So it's well needed," said Tahirih O'Neal, a Pine Hills resident.

It is that very need that prompted Steve Myers to start giving a few years back. He has owned the Negril Jamaican Restaurant in Pine Hills for the last 15 years.

"It's a wonderful feeling; it is a blessing to be able to give back to the community," said Myers.

Myer's son added that when they first started the backpack giveaway they handed out 500 backpacks.

"So last year we did about 1,000 backpacks, and it was running out before our time even finished. That is why this year we decided to do more," said Steven Myers, Myer's son.

They gave away 1,200 backpacks to be exact; with every pencil, eraser and notebook paid for by Steve Myers himself.

"It's very important, as you can see, just to look at these kids' faces; just a smile on their faces says a million words," said Steve Myers.