SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- If you work more than 50 hours a week, you probably want a little down time when you are off the clock.

But that's not the case for a 20-year-old woman who is trying to help people in need.

Each week Angeley Wenner works 40 hours at a full-time job and 10 hours at her church. But even after all of that work, she finds time to help others through her non-profit One Hope International.

"I have a heart for people who are hurting and in need, and I like reaching out into the community and helping those. like anyone," said Wenner.

Wenner holds regular events in Sanford's historic Goldsboro neighborhood where people who need it can get a hot meal, clothes and toiletries.

"One Hope's goal is servant hands serving others," she says.

Wenner made plans for One Hope while she was in Brazil for a year and a half on a mission trip.

"Brazil was realizing I'm a spoiled American and that I need to give back because there are people that have much less than me," said Wenner.

Wenner recalls helping out people in Brazil in need.

"We were walking and saw these three boys rummaging through the trash," said Wenner. "The second they saw we had food and sandals and all kinds of stuff, they just had these huge smiles on their faces."

When she came back to the states, Wenner says her life mission was clear.

"When people say, 'What do you want to do with the rest of your life?' I'm like, 'I just want to help others.' That's literally all I could say," said Wenner.

She says right now she relies on help from her parents, her church and donations from different community groups.

But eventually, she wants to make her nonprofit self-sustaining. And she wants to work full time at helping people.

"One of the goals is to go where I know there are people in need and bring them food and just sit there and talk to them," said Wenner.

Wenner says she is in the process of packing "blessing" bags that will go to every school in Seminole County so kids have hygiene products for the start of the school year.