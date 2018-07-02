ORLANDO, Fla. -- "Honesty is the best policy" is hard for some people who struggle with their own personal demons. But one homeless man took a chance to be honest and a pastor returned that honesty with his own and offered him a place to stay.

A homeless man's question leads to a home

Pastor: ' We need to be rescuing people because they are in trouble'

The story began right outside the Harvest Bank Church when Bruce asked Pastor Glendy Hamilton a question.

"What did I say to him … Honestly, I asked the pastor if he could buy me something to drink," recalled Bruce.

And Hamilton's answer is not what Bruce expected.

"I said, 'I am going to be honest, I am not going to give you money to buy a drink,'" remembered the pastor.

Instead, Hamilton took time to get to know Bruce and then offered him something else.

"He offered me a place to stay," Bruce said, something much more valuable than a drink.

And that place to stay was right inside the church on South Parramore Avenue. Some would see that as a risky choice to trust a man with demons, even if he is honest.

"The scripture says, which is my guide, says, every opportunity you have to do good, do good," said Hamilton.

The church nursery became a small home for Bruce and his wife.

"Yes, this is where I am sleeping right now," Bruce answered when asked if the room is where he slept, as he pointed out a bed, some books, and a kitchen.

And just few steps away, a place to reflect inside the church.

Hamilton said it is all about helping people, even if there is no money involved.

"No we are not, but God always pays the check," said Hamilton. "We need to be rescuing people because they are in trouble."

An honest price to pay for a place to call home.

"He didn't have to do it. For that I am truly grateful," said Bruce.

Anthony Leone contributed to this story.