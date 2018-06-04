A Lake County high school student is being called a Shining Star because of her actions after the Pulse attack.

Jasmine Ramjeet influenced more than 700 blood donations

More than 2,190 lives could have potentially have been saved

Jasmine Ramjeet is 17-year-old Leesburg High School's student liaison between the nonprofit agency, OneBlood, and her school's blood drives.

"I want us to raise as much blood possible," she said. "It's important to people who are in the hospitals, whose lives are in danger, like people who are having surgery right now or who have Leukemia and need to get blood transfusions whenever they do chemo."

It was also important to the survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

"I was really shocked. This kind of broke my heart," she said.

Since the Pulse attack, school officials say Ramjeet has influenced more than 730 blood donations, potentially saving more than 2,190 lives.

Ramjeet says she works with her JROTC cadets to get students and teachers to donate.

"We would talk to our friends and our peers, so as a ROTC person, you’re really out there in your community especially in the school, so you meet a lot of people," said Ramjeet.

Disney even recognized her efforts. She was selected as a Shining Star among this year's Disney Dreamers and Doers.

"It's not my blood, it's their blood, so we’re all an Everyday Hero," reflected Ramjeet.