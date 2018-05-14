ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Baseball lover Seth Reece works to make sure every child has a crack at the bat.

Seth Reece, mom Sarah founded Buddy Ball

Organization gives kids with challenges a chance to play

Some places won't let these kids play because of liabilities

"I love giving kids the opportunity to play the game that's given so much to me over the years," Reece said.

About five years ago, he began showing Jacob Gadberry how to catch.

"I don't think I ever would have imagined being here on this field playing baseball," Jacob said.

Jacob was born with a condition that makes his bones brittle. He could break several bones with just one fall on the field, but "he's one of the toughest kids I know right here," Reece said.

"I didn't think I'd play any sport," Jacob said.

"He's had surgery on a Friday and come out here on Saturday and played ball," Reece said. "... He's one of our little superstars out here."

Reece and his mom, Sarah, started Buddy Ball to give kids with unique challenges a chance when others won't.

"A lot of places won't let kids like this play because of liabilities," said Jacob's father, Craig.

But there are no kid gloves here. In many ways, Reece treats the kids just like his own.



Seth Reece plays catch with Jacob Gadberry at an Altamonte Springs field recently. Reece founded Buddy Ball with his mom. (Spectrum News 13).

"A lot of people are afraid to come up and talk to kids that don't look like them. They're afraid of what to say, what to do," Craig Gadberry said. "Seth has no barriers with that, and I think that makes the other kids feel comfortable."

There's plenty of patience during games.

"He does whatever it takes to get the child to experience the fun of making contact with the bat and the ball," Craig Gadberry said.

Buddy Ball is just as much for the kids' parents as it is for them.

"You meet their parents, and they have daily struggles you don’t have," Reece said. "The parents get to sit in the stands and cheer their kids on and enjoy a game just like every other field out here."

"And you can feel like you're just a normal kid, and you're playing baseball," Jacob said.

"Baseball found Jacob, and Jacob took advantage of it," Reece said.

"We don't have to worry about, 'You have this or you have that,' " Jacob said. "Once you walk into that dugout, all of that goes away."