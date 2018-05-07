ORLANDO, Fla. -- Art is often a cathartic escape, especially for those who are different, but unique.

You can watch the videos here

For two brothers, nicknamed Rooey and Bean Boy, art is a way to forget about their physical and learning obstacles.

"Look, I am almost done with cupcake monster," said Rooey, 8.

Rooey is on the autism spectrum and Bean Boy was born with Spina Bifida. The boy's parents know firsthand how tough those mental and physical obstacles can be for young kids.

"'Well why can't I jump like the other kids? Why can't I run like the other kids?" said Adam, Rooey and Bean Boy's father. "Even though these are things we already talked about, now they were becoming real world for him."

Adam and his wife Lisa said no matter how much they told their kids, "Hey, you are special, you are unique," the boys need something else to make them believe it.

"Three, two, one, action!" exclaims Adam, as his two boys stand on a green sheet in their living room.

Using an iPhone, and on a homemade filming set, this dad helps the boys make YouTube video to build confidence.

"That the limits that they encounter in their daily lives do not define them," said Adam.

The videos are based in an imaginary land called Go Go. The show is respectively called The Go Go Brothers.

Each little episode is an adventure. To make the videos, the boys help write the lines, draw the characters and then their dad brings is all to life using editing software.

For the boys, it has made a world of difference in their self-worth.

"Seeing them come home happy, and they are just happy boys. That made me happy," said their mom Lisa.

The videos have turned into a bit of a sensation for other parents and kids facing similar struggles.

"We know what it is like to be in a hospital. We know what it is like to be dealing with certain things that are not so fun," said Adam.

The Go Go Brothers create each episode with ideas sent in by other kids. If you are interested in sending in an idea, visit their YouTube site here.