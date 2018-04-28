Central Floridians who were showcased as Everyday Heroes in 2017 were nominated by their community peers to be honored for special awards.

On Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Sheraton Maitland, a special awards ceremony was held to recognize the nominees who attended the annual Salute to Everyday Heroes luncheon.

The event is to honor those people who were profiled each week during the previous year for the contributions they make to their communities in Central Florida, either through donating their time, money or other selfless acts.

The nominees were selected as winners for seven Everyday Heroes categories.

Those seven categories are as follows:

Young Hero of the Year: Sarah Lewis, for making treats for hungry dogs.

Volunteer Hero of the Year: Aleen Webber, who could not attend the ceremony, was given her award for 30 years of service at hospice centers.

Public Service Hero of the Year: Russ Durham, he was recognized for helping to fix up bikes for the homeless

Education Hero of the Year: Howard Gentry, for helping to bring and teach music and dance to children from many areas throughout Central Florida.

Health Advocate Hero of the Year: Shannon Vetter, for her role in helping people with disabilities find mobility using scuba therapy.

Hero of the Year: Faith-Christina Duncan, was honored for creating quilts for babies with Down syndrome, a condition she has herself.

Viewers’ Choice Hero of the Year: Elijah Kelly, who an Eagle Scout and autistic, built an American with Disabilities Act-complaint table so children who use wheelchairs are able to be comfortable as they read to therapy dogs.

"Each Monday, we highlight an Everyday Hero throughout our community. You know, these are ordinary people, doing extraordinary things in the lives of others in our community," Spectrum Director of Public Relations Joe Durkin explained.

Spectrum News 13 salutes the best of Central Florida with Everyday Heroes, which shines the spotlight on someone who is making a difference with their actions, their words or their beliefs.