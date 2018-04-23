KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kids with life-threatening illnesses are able to crack a smile thanks to an extraordinary volunteer.

"When you come inside this Village, everything is so simple," said Jason Mata. "You have no issues."



Mata joined the team of volunteers at Give Kids the World in 2004.



"They make you feel like a celebrity; like royalty," said Trisha Hammon, whose son, Andrew, is a "Wish" kid. "I really just wish we could come back all the time."

"It takes a lot to come here everyday," her son, Daniel, added, "and do all this stuff to make kids happy."

Give Kids the World in Kissimmee is an all-inclusive theme park for kids battling the unthinkable. Their entire stay is free, not just for the kids, but for their whole family.

"Give Kids The World Village is an 84-acre, nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides week-long, cost-free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families," stated the organization.

"The Village and its community partners provide children and their families accommodations in fully-furnished villas, transportation, tickets to theme parks, meals, daily entertainment and much more," it continued.

Mata experienced something 14 years ago that still inspires him.



"This one little girl captured my eye," he recalled, vividly. "She got on (the carousel) all by herself, all strong and ready to go. She gave me this huge hug at the end of the night. And talk about crying? I wasn't the one crying so much. Her parents are crying, I'm crying. You can't stop doing this once you're hooked."

In fact, he's so hooked that he recently raised more than $1,000 for Give Kids The World. His "reward" (if you call it that) was the chance to rappel from a 32-story Orlando hotel!



"It was definitely a feeling," he squirmed. "I'm terrified of heights."

Give Kids The World partnered with Over The Edge, a company that operates rappelling events for nonprofit organizations. Participants pledged to raise $1,000 for the extreme "priviledge."



Mata volunteers a few times a month. At times, he may be unrecognizable. The Village has many "character" visitors.