ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld has rolled out a new annual pass program at its theme parks.

Fun Cards replaced by passes offered in tiers

SeaWorld offering discounts on new passes through Nov. 30

Company trying to recover from declining attendance, revenue

Gone are the Fun Cards. Now passes are offered in tiers: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.

Each tier comes with its own set of benefits such as 12 months of admission (with or without blockout dates), free parking, 10 percent off dining and shopping, free guest tickets and more.

The new program also offers the option of choosing a one park, two park or four park pass for any tier. Platinum passes grants access to 11 SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks.

SeaWorld is offering discounts on the new passes now through Nov. 30.

Changes to the annual passes come after SeaWorld reported increased revenue and attendance at its parks.

The company has been trying to recover from declining attendance and revenue since the release of the 2013 film "Blackfish."

SeaWorld plans to open new attractions at its parks every year. SeaWorld Orlando recently opened Infinity Falls, a family-friendly water raft ride.

Here's a quick peek at #InfinityFalls. And look at that 40-foot drop. pic.twitter.com/jg7rm7Zoog — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) October 4, 2018

The park will debut a Sesame Street-themed land next spring.

Meanwhile Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is adding a new coaster to its lineup. Tigris, a multi-launch coaster, is set to debut next spring.