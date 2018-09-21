TAMPA, Fla. — I'm not saying Busch Gardens went full-on Quentin Tarantino with their new haunted house at Howl-O-Scream, Simon's Slaughterhouse.

But their effort comes pretty close to some of the film maker's gorier yarns. Think the epic battle at the House of Blue Leaves between "The Bride" (Uma Thurman) and O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu).

Yes, the one where Liu gets her head cut off, that's the one. It's that kind of gory up in here.

Inside the Mania

The house is strongly recommended for those 17 and older.

“This is a twisted mash-up of a human slaughterhouse and one of your favorite childhood games, 'Simon Says,'” explained Ben DeWitt, one of the creepy masterminds of the mania, open on select dates from September 21 through October 28.

It’s one of two new houses, the other being "Insomnia." There are six houses in all, as well as scares zones throughout the park and zombies sprinkled liberally from the tram rides into the park to the coasters.

“My goal is as soon as your foot hits the ground, you’re gonna get attacked by a zombie," said DeWitt.

BTS with Malice!

We went behind the scenes to meet up with Morgan Malice, a make-up artist who’s been involved in creating creepy ghouls for more than a decade.

“I don’t know why, but it’s really fun,” said Malice, with a smile.

His tools are sponges with designs that mimic road rash, a make-up spray gun which evenly spreads the "dead" look over zombies, and vials of faux blood, grime and puss.

Yes, puss. It looks sort of like rotten banana pudding mixed with glue or hair gel.

Who doesn’t want some fresh faux infection fluid massaged throughout their flowing locks?

Simon says "Scream"

Malice, who also happens to have the perfect name for his work, is pussing, griming and bloodying up “The Butcher” from Simon’s Slaughterhouse.

This dry run leads into the house, where the color red is splattered on the walls, floors and tables.

The walls have red words scrawled in huge letters — “Scream,” “Humans,” and “Simon Says Chop Chop.”

The last one looks like the letters are made of entrails.

There are brains lined up on trays, cut-off hands with wrist watches (still ticking? I was too grossed out to get a close-up look), bodies in various steps of butchering.

It’s just another delightful addition to the park-wide gore-zombie-monster-voodoo-murder-death fest.

“My goal for this house is that it’s too much for you,” said DeWitt.