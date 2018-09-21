ORLANDO, Fla. — New experiences are on tap for Disney World in 2019, the company revealed Thursday.

"Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party" debuts in January

The Incredibles will take over the former site of Pixar Place

"Cars" character to be featured in new show

For starters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be prominently featured in a new celebration at Magic Kingdom.

Mickey & Minnie's Surprise Celebration will debut Jan. 18, and feature music, dancing and more. One of the highlights of the celebration is a new dance party called "Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party." It will take place several times each day, with visitors being invited to dance along with Mickey and his friends in front of Cinderella Castle.

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Incredibles will take over the former site of Pixar Place. The area will be transformed into a Municiberg city block. There, visitors will be able to meet Edna Mode, who debuted earlier this year at Magic Kingdom. At the end of the block, a party will be held in of Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone.

Mike and Sully from "Monsters, Inc." meet visitors inside the park's Walt Disney Presents attraction.

As previously announced, the characters from "Cars" will be featured in a new show called "Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy."

Disney's Animal Kingdom is getting a "Lion King"- themed dance party. The Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party will take place in Discovery Island and feature Timon and Rafiki. There will also be a special photo opportunity that will allow guests to recreate moments from animated film.

With Thursday's announcement, Disney also revealed the dates for its Epcot International Festival of the Arts. The festival, in its third year, will run Jan. 18, through Feb. 25, 2019. The Disney on Broadway Concert Series will expand to seven days a week during the festival.

Also returning is the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival which runs March 6 through June 3. The Garden Rocks Concert Series will also expands to seven days a week.