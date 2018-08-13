ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jim Neidhardt, a former pro-football player who made an even bigger name for himself in professional wrestling as "The Anvil" has died.

WWE confirmed Neidhardt's death on its website Monday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed to Spectrum News that Neidhardt appeared to have fallen at his home and hit his head. No foul play is expected.

Neidhardt played football with the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys, but he soon entered the wrestling ring as part of the Hart Foundation, teaming with his brother-in-law Bret "Hit Man Hart." He got his nickname, "The Anvil," after winning an anvil throwing contest, WWE says.

The pair won two WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997. His daughter Natalya, now wrestles for the league.

Neidhardt was 63.