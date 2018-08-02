Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?

'American Idol' coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Auditions on Aug. 25; Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Must be at least 15 years old to audition

You'll soon get your chance to prove it.

The hit competition show is back and holding auditions, making stops in several cities — including Orlando.

"American Idol" producers will be at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 25. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with auditions to follow at 9 a.m.

Parking will be available starting at 4 a.m.

To audition, you must be at least 15 years old. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting this site.

Auditions will take place outdoors, so bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

For full eligibility requirements and submission forms, visit www.americanidol.com.