NEW YORK -- Alan Alda, the actor and writer best remembered as Dr. "Hawkeye" Pierce on the hit series "M*A*S*H" says he has Parkinson's Disease.

Alda revealed his condition on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday, then followed up with a statement on his official Twitter account.

The 82-year-old said he was diagnosed three and a half years ago, and was sharing it now because he believed it would be helpful to others with Parkinson's.

Since his diagnosis, Alda has published a book on the science of communication, given talks and, most recently, started a podcast called "Clear and Vivid."

Alda said on Twitter that is life was still full.

"I take boxing lessons 3 days a week, play singles tennis twice a week, and take a mild pill -- all Dr. recommended," he tweeted. "I even juggle a little."

"If you get a diagnosis, keep moving!" Alda said.

Maybe I should rephrase that.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.