A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY — Lucasfilm and Disney announced the official cast list for "Star Wars: Episode IX" on Friday.

Stop reading now if you want to be surprised. You have been warned.

Fan favorites return for next 'Star Wars' installment

New cast members include Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie

'Star Wars: Episode IX' lands in theaters December 2019

The studio behind the "Star Wars" saga made the announcements on the official "Star Wars" website Friday afternoon.

Cast members returning from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd.

New actors joining the saga include Richard E. Grant and Naomi Ackie.

But it's the reveal of fan favorites from the saga's original trilogy that may get fans most excited for this final chapter in the "Skywalker Saga."

The news release confirmed that Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher would all appear in the new film.

Fisher, according to director J.J. Abrams, will appear via footage originally shot for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us."

"We were never going to recast, or use a CG character," he went on. "With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Williams's return to the role of Lando Calrissian was announced earlier in July.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is due to land in theaters December 2019.