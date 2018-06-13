ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here's a lesson from Jason Esposito, owner and Executive Chef at Engine No. 9 in St. Petersburg:

Don't shy away from those fattier cuts of meat.

Not only do make a dish more flavorful when cooked correctly, they also save money!

You're welcome.

Here's Esposito's Recipe for Jerk Braised Short Ribs:

Ingredients

¼ cup oil

8 oz. cooked short ribs

3 oz. tri-cheese tortellini

2 tbsp. jerk sauce

2 tbsp. Louisiana hot sauce

2 tbsp. sweet chili sauce

4 oz. demi glace

3 oz. green onions

½ cup beef stock

3 oz. Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. Montreal seasoning

Directions

Heat up saute’ pan. Add oil. Add short ribs that have been cooked for 3 hours at 375 degrees and cooled. Brown on both sides, about 2 minutes each. Add pasta and beef stock and bring to a boil. Add demi glace Add three hot sauces. Reduce by half. Add Montreal seasoning, Parmesan cheese and reduce until sauce sticks to ribs and pasta. Take off heat. Add butter, stir and let sit for a minute

Once thickened, plate and enjoy.