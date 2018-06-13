ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here's a lesson from Jason Esposito, owner and Executive Chef at Engine No. 9 in St. Petersburg:
Don't shy away from those fattier cuts of meat.
Not only do make a dish more flavorful when cooked correctly, they also save money!
You're welcome.
Here's Esposito's Recipe for Jerk Braised Short Ribs:
Ingredients
- ¼ cup oil
- 8 oz. cooked short ribs
- 3 oz. tri-cheese tortellini
- 2 tbsp. jerk sauce
- 2 tbsp. Louisiana hot sauce
- 2 tbsp. sweet chili sauce
- 4 oz. demi glace
- 3 oz. green onions
- ½ cup beef stock
- 3 oz. Parmesan cheese
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1 tbsp. Montreal seasoning
Directions
- Heat up saute’ pan.
- Add oil.
- Add short ribs that have been cooked for 3 hours at 375 degrees and cooled.
- Brown on both sides, about 2 minutes each.
- Add pasta and beef stock and bring to a boil.
- Add demi glace
- Add three hot sauces.
- Reduce by half.
- Add Montreal seasoning, Parmesan cheese and reduce until sauce sticks to ribs and pasta.
- Take off heat.
- Add butter, stir and let sit for a minute
Once thickened, plate and enjoy.