ORLANDO, Fla. -- It is a huge event that begins Thursday in Orange County and it is drawing tens of thousands of fans of everything from sci-fi movies to comic books -- MegaCon.

MegaCon Orlando to be held at Orange County Convention Center

Starts Thursday through Sunday

Jeff Goldblum, Elija Wood, others to appear

More than 100,000 people are expected to show up at the Orange County Convention Center from Thursday until the end of the weekend. Folks who love anime, horror, gaming, wrestling and more know this is the place to be.

The events opens to the public at 2 p.m. and continues throughout the weekend. Fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with a number of stars who are scheduled to be in attendance.

According to the event website, Jeff Goldblum from the Jurassic Park movies will be here. And others will be joining him, such as: Elija Wood, Lucy Lawless, wrestler Jon Cena and even Pee Wee Herman is expected to bring his unique brand of humor to the event.

And more celebrities will be attending MegaCon Orlando this year, according to the website.

Last year, Spectrum News spoke with event organizers about the work they put in to keep all those fans safe.

"We work very carefully with the Orlando, Orange County Convention Center and with all the key stakeholders to make sure we have a safe environment for everyone. We also have a props and weapons policy that you can check out on our website," said Andrew Moyes.

MegaCon wraps up on Sunday at 5 p.m.

