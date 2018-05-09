Emeril’s Orlando is set to close July 7 at Universal CityWalk, the company has announced.

Venue opened with CityWalk in 1999

No replacement announced yet

The long-standing restaurant is owned by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

“We have deeply enjoyed the opportunity to serve our loyal guests and are immensely appreciative to our entire staff for their dedication and service,” Lagasse said in a statement. “I am thankful to the entire team at Universal CityWalk for their valued relationship and for the opportunity to operate here.”

“Thank you to all our friends and family, locals and visitors who have shared a meal with us,” Lagasse added. “We remain committed to serving all of our customers through our last day.”

Emeril’s Orlando opened in 1999 alongside Universal CityWalk and became the flagship restaurant at the entertainment complex.

“Emeril’s has been a special part of Universal CityWalk from the beginning,” Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder said in a statement. “We are sad to see them go, but we respect their decision. We’re enjoyed our relationship with Emeril and his entire team, and we are thankful for the years of great dining and great service they’ve offered our guests. We wish all of them well.”

A replacement for the restaurant has not yet been announced.

Lagasse previously operated another restaurant at Universal. Tchoup Chop, which opened in 2003, shuttered its doors at the end of last year.

Located inside the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, the restaurant featured Asian-Polynesian dishes such as sushi, Korean fried chicken and fried rice.