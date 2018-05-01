Marvel Studios on Tuesday released a new trailer for “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” the next installment in its Cinematic Universe.

It’s not much, but it's something to hold fans over until the next “Avengers: Infinity War” movie.

The trailer gives us a glimpse at Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his counterpart Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), aka The Wasp, have been up to since 2015's Ant-Man.

This time around, The Wasp gets a chance to shine, swooping in to help save the day.

It also introduces audiences to a couple of newcomers, including Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster, known as Black Goliath in the comics; Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp; and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, the movie’s antagonist.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also stars Michael Pena, Michael Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, T.I. Harris, and Walton Goggins.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp” hits theaters July 6.

Watch the new trailer for the movie below: