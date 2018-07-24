TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A federal judge has ruled that Florida's ban on using university campuses for early voting is unconstitutional, opening the door for campus early voting sites this year.

Federal judge strikes down Florida ban on campus early voting

The ban was instituted by Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner, who was sued over it in May by the League of Women Voters of Florida and several college students. In 2014, Detzner said that the University of Florida student union couldn't be used as an early voting location because state law doesn't allow it.

College and university campuses can be used for Election Day voting.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker made the ruling Tuesday, saying Detzner's decision created a secondary class of voters and put a burden on students.

"We applaud Judge Mark Walker for his ruling," LWVF President Patricia Brigham said in a statement. "This is truly a victory for the citizens of Florida, especially with so many young people motivated to vote."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.