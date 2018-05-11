WINTER PARK, Fla. -- If you walk by the Rollins College campus in Winter Park, do not be surprised to see seniors in their cap and gowns snapping pictures.

Ana Ortiz came to America at age 6

DACA allowed her to go to college

She is on the path to citizenship

Meanwhile, Ana Ortiz, is making sure everything is ready for the big day.

"I was wondering if our banner was ready? I got the email," asked Ortiz over the phone. She has been working at the campus' chapel for the past couple of months, helping them with marketing.

"This is kind of a dream come true for me," said Ortiz about finally graduating college.

Ortiz's mom brought her from Colombia when she was 6 years old on a tourist visa that expired months later. They never went back, making Central Florida their new home. Ortiz did not know at that point she was undocumented.

"I didn't have like a social security number or anything, so whenever we went to fill that out, you know everything like that stayed blank so it's not like she sat down and explained it to me, but I had a sense something was off," explained Ortiz.

Right before graduating high school, she was not sure she could go to college. That is until the Deferred Act for Childhood Arrivals or DACA was introduced.

"Ok, I actually like qualify for this, like I meet every single requirement on here," she remembered.

Ortiz became a Dreamer and enrolled in school working towards the future she wanted.

"We're not here because we're trying to steal jobs or things like that ... we're really trying to become a better person. We really want those American dreams that kind of have been fed to us for as long as we can remember," said Ortiz.

She is thankful for her mom, who sacrificed so much for her.

"She was telling me how she never imagined this for me," she said with tears coming down her face.

Thanks to her, Ortiz is on a path to citizenship.

"I pretty much am an American. I feel like I just need to get my citizenship really to like prove it," she laughed.

She is ready to give back as a future social worker.

"I can help other minorities, Latinos and African-Americans really thrive in whatever circumstances that they're in."

She is graduating from Rollins College on Sunday with a degree in sociology.