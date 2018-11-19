FLORIDA — Florida's election results will officially be certified on Tuesday and over the weekend, Democrats Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson conceded.

And now Republicans Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott will take on new roles representing the state.

After nearly two weeks of back and forth, both sides agree it is time to move forward.

Things will get back to normal at election offices after a long campaign season that went far beyond Election Day.

The senate race did end Sunday with Bill Nelson conceding Scott .

The two were in a heated battle legally and politically during a contested machine and hand recount.

Scott kept his lead of just more than 12,000 votes to take Nelson's seat.

After a machine recount and a hand recount, it was clear over the weekend that the long-serving Democrat would not be going into his fourth term as a U.S. senator.

"I was not victorious in this race," Nelson said.

Nelson picked up votes during the recounts, but not enough by Sunday's deadline as the former astronaut was shy by 10,000 votes.

"There are great decisions ahead that will shape the course and character of America in the 21st century. And yes, I will continue to fight hard for what's right, and I will also encourage others to seek common ground with their colleagues. Colleagues on the other side of the aisle," he vowed.

His Republican opponent will make the transition from governor into his new job as Florida's junior U.S. senator in Washington.

Scott released a statement after Nelson conceded Sunday.

"We must do what Americans have always done: Come together for the good of our state and our country. My focus will not be on looking backward, but on doing exactly what I ran on: making Washington work,'' he swore.

There has not been two Republican senators in Florida since the Civil War.

Nelson was not the only Democrat to have lost a huge seat. Gillum did not claim victory to the governor's seat.

"R.J. and I wanted to take a moment to congratulate Mr. DeSantis on becoming the next governor of the great state of Florida," he announced.

After the Tallahassee mayor conceded on Saturday, Governor-elect DeSantis tweeted, "This was a hard-fought campaign. Now it's time to bring Florida together."

Democrat Fried Leads Republican Caldwell In Agricultural Commissioner's Race

But one race still remains an outlier and that the Agricultural Commissioner race where less than 7,000 votes separate the candidates.

For Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the race came down to just 6,700-vote difference.

Under state law, a candidate can contest the results of the election 10 days after certification, which is set for Tuesday.

Caldwell is more than 6,000 votes behind after the machine and hand recount, however his campaign says they want Palm Beach County to keep counting votes.

It says there could be enough votes there to overcome Fried's lead.

The deadline for local supervisor of elections to report vote totals was Sunday. The state deadline to certify the total vote is Tuesday.

Palm Beach County says it may not be done counting votes until December 15.

— Jerry Hume and Jason Lanning