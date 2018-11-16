FLORIDA — A federal judge denied a challenge to Florida's "voter intent" laws by U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's campaign team, as manual recounts get underway Friday morning in Florida's U.S. Senate and Commissioner of Agriculture races.

After a machine recount, the Secretary of State ordered a hand recount because the races are still too close to call.

They will begin their manual recount at 8 a.m., Friday, and they are starting with the U.S. Senate race.

After a machine recount, there are 12,603 votes that separate Gov. Rick Scott and the incumbent Democrat Nelson. That is a .15 percent difference.

A survey conducted by the Associate Press says there is at least 53,796 ballots that will have to be manually inspected and that is not even counting Broward, Lee or Palm Beach counties.

That means there is a chance this race could flip.

It all comes down to a manual recount to decide Florida's senate race between the Republican Scott and Nelson.

The recount has been fraught with problems. One large Democratic stronghold in South Florida was unable to finish its machine recount by the Thursday deadline due to machines breaking down. A federal judge rejected a request to extend the recount deadline.

"We gave a heroic effort," said Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher. If the county had three or four more hours, it would have made the deadline to recount ballots in the Senate race, she said.

Meanwhile, election officials in another urban county in the Tampa Bay area decided against turning in the results of their machine recount, which came up with 846 fewer votes than originally counted. Media in South Florida reported that Broward County finished its machine recount but missed the deadline by a few minutes.

Election workers in Orange County preparing for the hand recount. It will be up to workers, along with input from both political parties, to decide voter intent.

"So, if the observers and my staff can't agree what it is, it's then the canvassing board that determines what it is," said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

On Thursday night, a judge ruled Florida's voter intent laws are constitutional, despite a challenge from Democrats.

In the Senate race, Orange County counting teams will review 256 ballots for overvotes.

Overvotes is when a person votes for more than the maximum number of selections in a race.

Cowles gave an example of what an overvote is.

"Say someone made a mistake, so they went ahead and marked their choice, but they didn't know how to get a new ballot before the election, so they put an X over one of the ovals, and said, 'Not this one,' so now voter intent would say there is a valid vote for them," he said.

They will also review 2,971 ballots for undervotes in the U.S. Senate race.

"Under vote means they didn't fill any oval in, but they were creative because they circled the candidates name, they put a check mark by the candidate's name, or wrote this one, so that's where the canvassing board to see if there are any valid votes," explained Cowles.

After they conclude with the U.S. Senate manual recount, officials will move on to the Commissioner of Agriculture race. Republican Matt Caldwell and Democrat Nikki Fried are both waiting for the results.

They hope to wrap up the manual recounts in Orange County by Friday night.

All counties have until noon on Sunday to finish the manual recount.

Then we'll find out who comes out victorious in the Senate and Commissioner of Agriculture races.

After the machine recount, it appeared the race for Florida governor was not close enough to trigger a manual recount.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Ron DeSantis will be Florida's next governor.

Gillum, who conceded on Election Night only to retract his concession later, told the AP that, "It is not over until ever legally casted vote is counted."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.