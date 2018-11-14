FLORIDA — Florida's election lawsuits continue to pile up as the deadline for some recounts draw near.

67 Florida counties are doing recounts

About 8 million ballots cast since last Tuesday's elections

The three big Florida races: Governor, U.S. Senate and Agriculture Commissioner

Three major races are in a recount: the U.S. senate race between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and his Democratic incumbent challenger U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, which now involves lawsuits.

The governor's race between Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis.

The agriculture commissioner between Republican Matt Caldwell and Democrat Nikki Fried.

A lawsuit targeting the supervisor of elections alleges observers are not being allowed in the same room where votes are being counted.

Scott's lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections says that observers are being forced to watch the recount "... in a separate room, separated by glass and without the ability to hear what is transpiring in the recount room." If true, that would be a clear violation of election law.

If Scott wins the lawsuit, a judge could force Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer to allow those observers to work inside the glass so to speak.

Latimer has not made any public comments about the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, his Democratic opponent U.S. Bill Nelson and his campaign are back in federal court, asking a judge to push back the deadline for a potential hand recount in the race.

The campaign says it wants to make sure all election officials have enough time to do an accurate recount since the race is so close.

At least one Supervisor of Elections in Florida is talking. Embattled Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes of Broward County says her office is working as hard as it can to meet the recount deadline Thursday afternoon.

Snipes, a Democrat, has been under the microscope and painted as a biased elections supervisor that has a history of bad elections.

Snipes denied those allegations on Tuesday.

"In this position I have been very focused on party because I want to treat all of the voters in Broward County the same,” she said. “And I think if you ask the voters, you'd find that I have that reputation. I don't have a reason to hold anything back except that I don't want to give out information that's incomplete or incorrect at that particular time."

However, perception is everything and right now the perception for Snipes is not good.

Some observant Twitter users found a photo from mid October that shows Snipes pictured with Democrat and former DMC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz on the campaign trail.

It is calling in to question Snipes' motivations, even though she has maintained that she is unbiased and her office is doing everything it can to comply with Florida voting laws.

And in another case involving Palm Beach County, a judge suspended the deadline for some recounts there after the supervisor of elections said she could only finish the senate recount by Thursday's deadline.

She says they do not have enough machines to do all the recounts at once. Florida's Secretary of State is challenging that ruling.

As the recount continues in the race for governor, Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum made a stop in Orlando.

He took part in an event called "Count Every Vote," along with faith leaders at St. Mark AME Church.

Gillum trails Republican Ron DeSantis by a narrow margin as the machine recounts continue across the state.

"There is nobody who wants to serve this state more, I assure you, but I want to assure you whether it's me or the other person, I am going to fight with every fiber of my being not only to count the votes now to assure a better democratic process for people who come after us," said Gillum.

As for DeSantis, he has been mostly quiet through the recount process, assembling a transition team in Tallahassee.

The machine recount deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.

— Jason Lanning contributed to this story