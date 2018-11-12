TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The nation's attention is on the Florida recount as a new week begins with the numbers between candidates seem to grow slimmer by the day.

Judges side with Scott campaign in ballot counting issue

Nelson campaign sues to extend recount deadlines

FDLE: No allegations of voter fraud in the counties

READ THE LAWSUITS: Susan Bucher , Brenda Snipes

At stake are the seats for U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner.

The official recount began in several counties over the weekend, but for some, the process begins Monday, including Orange County.

The recount has drawn a lot of controversy and lawsuits. The lawsuits stem from the problems going on in Broward County and Gov. Rick Scott had already won two lawsuits he flied against.

In the first complaint, the Republican's campaign alleges that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes counted a certain number of ballots after Saturday's noon deadline, which is against state law.

Scott's campaign is asking a judge to require law enforcement officials to impound the voting machines, and ballots in Broward and Palm Beach counties when they are not in use until the recount is complete.

Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson's campaign responded to Scott's lawsuit saying since the recount, the margin shrank even more and is now roughly 1/15th of a percent point.

In Palm Beach County, concerns are already swirling about the likelihood if officials will meet the recount deadline this Thursday.

"With the election equipment that we have the potential of conducting all of these is impossible, it is impossible. We've asked the secretary if there was any consideration to extend the deadline and he said no," said Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher, who had a lawsuit filed against her by Scott's campaign.

Circuit Judge Krista Marx on Friday ordered Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher to give the county canvassing board any duplicate ballots and any "overvoted" or "undervoted" ballots that have not yet been provided to the board by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The three races that at the center of this recount are the governor's, U.S. Senate's and the agriculture commissioner's races.

Unofficial results submitted Saturday showed the margins of victory separating the candidates in those races were all within one-half of a percentage point.

In Orange County, about half a million ballots have to be recounted.

As of right now a machine recount is required, so the voting machines will be recalibrated and tested.

And from there, election's officials will feed ballots through the voting machines for a recount.