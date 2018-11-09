TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A legal battle is brewing as Florida's U.S. Senate seat hangs in the balance.

The race between Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent U.S. Bill Nelson will most likely go to a recount with razor thin margins.

A Look At The Numbers U.S. Senate Race:

Rick Scott (R): 4,094,767 Bill Nelson (D): 4,079,693 Florida Govenor's Race:

Ron DeSantis (R): 4,072,796 Andrew Gillum (D): 4,036,585



Commissioner of Agriculture:

Matt Caldwell (R): 4,021,733 Nicole "Nikki" Fried (D): 4,024,648

While Central Florida supervisors of elections finalize their vote totals from Tuesday's election, other counties are still counting ballots.

And the race is getting tighter and tighter, with only a day ago, there was a more than 21,000 difference between Scott and Nelson.

However, now there is a 15,000-vote difference, a margin of .18 percent. If it stays this close, there would be a mandatory recount.

"I'm not prepared to have a conversation right now. Thank you," said Dr. Brenda Snipes, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

Ballots from Democrat-strongholds Broward and Palm Beach counties are still coming in, making this race for Florida's U.S. Senate seat closer and closer.

However, Scott, in his role as a Republican Senate candidate and governor of Florida, has ordered the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate both of those counties supervisors of elections to determine if they are trying to inflate the Democratic vote.

"The people of Florida deserve fairness and transparency. And the supervisors are failing to give it to us. Every Floridian should be concerned there may be rampant fraud happening in Palm Beach and Broward counties," said Scott.

A spokesman for Nelson released a statement, saying, "The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately. Rick Scott's action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation."

In addition to the investigation, Scott has filed two lawsuits against the Broward and Palm Beach supervisors of elections, accusing them of failing to provide information about outstanding ballots.

The race is so close for U.S. Senate that even after a mandatory recount, if it is still incredibly close, then a hand recount will occur.

Florida Governor's Race Margin Tightens

The Florida governor's race appeared to be all but settled Tuesday night when Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum conceded to his Republican challenger Ron DeSantis.

"On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count," said a statement sent by the Gillum campaign Thursday. "Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported."

The DeSantis campaign has not yet commented on the possibility of an automatic recount, but DeSantis was expected to meet with reporters in South Florida this afternoon.

Democrat Takes Lead for Ag Commissioner

The race for Florida agricultural commissioner was already a tight one on Election Night, but with new ballot returns, the Democratic candidate took a razor-thin lead Thursday.

As of that afternoon, Nikki Fried led Matt Caldwell by just 575 votes, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

On Wednesday, Caldwell led Fried by a .10 percent margin , or just 8,254 votes.

A Race to Fix Provisional Ballots

Both political parties and voting groups are now pushing to find people who cast provisional ballots throughout Florida to get them to submit whatever information is needed to fix, or "cure," the ballot.

Provisional ballots are given to voters because their eligibility to vote is challenged for some reason, such as an address discrepancy or a forgotten accepted ID.

Voters with issues are supposed to cast provisional ballots, and then, if necessary, provide any additional evidence that their ballots should be accepted.

The deadline to provide that information to the voter's county Supervisor of Elections Office was 5 p.m. Thursday.

These ballots are the last to be counted and are verified by county canvassing boards.

Nelson attorney Elias said historically, more Democrats cast provisional ballots than Republicans.

The Gillum campaign also thinks that if an automatic recount is triggered in the governor race, provisional ballots will be essential.